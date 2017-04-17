See All Otolaryngologists in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Tam Nguyen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tam Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. 

Dr. Nguyen works at Chesapeake Ear, Nose, and Throat in Owings Mills, MD with other offices in Rosedale, MD and Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chesapeake Ear Nose & Throat P.A.
    23 Crossroads Dr Ste 400, Owings Mills, MD 21117
  2. 2
    Rosedale Location
    5233 King Ave Ste 112, Rosedale, MD 21237
  3. 3
    Chesapeake Ear Nose and Throat Medical Group
    410 Malcolm Dr Ste E, Westminster, MD 21157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Carroll Hospital Center
  Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nosebleed
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Nosebleed
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Laryngitis
Otitis Media
Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Reaction
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Down Syndrome
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Facial Fracture
Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Loss of Taste
Nasal Obstruction
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Refsum Disease
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sinus Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Sore Throat
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
TMJ
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 17, 2017
    I have been attending many dr visits for the past 2 months with my husband who had Prostate cancer and spent 3 night in Johns Hopkins but going to Dr. Nguyen's office what like a fresh of breath of air. From the phone call for setting up my appointment to the phone call to remind me of my visit and then going to my visit the entire staff including Dr. Nguyen were so friendly, helpful and pleasant.Every single person in that office was very nice. I would highly recommend this staff for all visi
    Sharon Justice in Eldersburg, MD — Apr 17, 2017
    About Dr. Tam Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1558520775
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    University of Virginia
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    MIT
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Tam Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

