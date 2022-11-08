Dr. Tam Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tam Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Tam Le, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Le works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tam H. Le MD Inc.18225 Brookhurst St Ste 1, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4560
-
2
Foothill Regional Medical Center14662 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 619-7700
-
3
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4560MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Center for Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Inc.18111 Brookhurst St Ste 2600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
Incredible, Caring, and talented Doctor and Surgeon! I was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease and was suffering for years...meeting Dr Le literally changed my life! When my Autistic son was hospitalized and diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis they recommended surgery, I contacted Dr. Le and asked if he would be willing to do the surgery and I'm SO GLAD I did!!!! My son loves him and is doing great! I am so GREATFUL!
About Dr. Tam Le, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Vietnamese
- 1699770370
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.