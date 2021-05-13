Dr. Tam Cung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tam Cung, DO
Dr. Tam Cung, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Assisted Living, Facilities, Frisco Clinic5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 2500, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (800) 901-0181Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Anh Healthcare12200 Park Central Dr Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 701-0199
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Cung is such a kind, compassionate, and thorough physician. He is my moms new doctor after moving to a new AL center. He asked very important questions that no doctor of hers had done before, and realised immediately she had been prescribed something unnecessarily. He is knowledgable and helpful, and super nice to talk to. Looking forward to working more with him!
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1194012161
- Plaza Family Medicine
- Msu/Kcms Internship
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Family Practice
Dr. Cung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cung speaks Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.