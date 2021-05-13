See All Family Doctors in Frisco, TX
Family Medicine
Dr. Tam Cung, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Cung works at Medical City Children's Orthopedics & Spine Specialists - Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 2500, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 901-0181
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Anh Healthcare
    12200 Park Central Dr Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 701-0199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genital Warts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
VAP Lipid Testing
Genital Warts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
VAP Lipid Testing

Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    May 13, 2021
    Dr. Cung is such a kind, compassionate, and thorough physician. He is my moms new doctor after moving to a new AL center. He asked very important questions that no doctor of hers had done before, and realised immediately she had been prescribed something unnecessarily. He is knowledgable and helpful, and super nice to talk to. Looking forward to working more with him!
    Sheri Almeida — May 13, 2021
    About Dr. Tam Cung, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1194012161
    Education & Certifications

    • Plaza Family Medicine
    • Msu/Kcms Internship
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    • Family Practice
