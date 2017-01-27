Overview

Dr. Talya Kupin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kupin works at GLAUCOMA SPECIALISTS OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Drusen and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.