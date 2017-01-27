See All Ophthalmologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Talya Kupin, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Talya Kupin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kupin works at GLAUCOMA SPECIALISTS OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Drusen and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glaucoma Specialists of South Florida
    6298 Linton Blvd Ste 102, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 479-3884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 27, 2017
    Dr. Kupin is very professional and very kind, excellent! I highly recommend Dr. Kupin to every patients who suffer from glaucoma. also everyone in this office is very nice! May our LORD bless all!
    Rev. E Kim in Lake Worth, FL — Jan 27, 2017
    About Dr. Talya Kupin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548332497
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Montefiore Hosp/Albert Einstein Med Center
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talya Kupin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kupin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kupin works at GLAUCOMA SPECIALISTS OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kupin’s profile.

    Dr. Kupin has seen patients for Trichiasis, Drusen and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

