Dr. Maningas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Talon Maningas, DO
Overview
Dr. Talon Maningas, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.
Dr. Maningas works at
Locations
Frank W. Shagets Jr. M.d. PC620 W 32nd St Ste B, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 437-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Talon Maningas, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1487971008
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maningas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maningas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maningas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.