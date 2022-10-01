See All Plastic Surgeons in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Talmage Raine, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Talmage Raine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital and Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Raine works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Urbana, IL and Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 4140, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 317-7093
    Christie Clinic, Dept of Plastic Surgery
    1405 W Park St Ste 206, Urbana, IL 61801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 366-2650
    Chicago Suburbs
    18210 La Grange Rd Ste 102, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 448-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carle Foundation Hospital
  • Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tuberous Breast Deformity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 01, 2022
    I sent detailed message on another question! I was a client of his in 1997-98! I really liked him, wonderful bedside manner, worked with my Rheumatologist in Peoria, Illinois , Dr Joe Couri to make sure that I would be an ok candidate for this type of surgery!
    Karen DiDonato — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Talmage Raine, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902912678
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory U Affil Hosp
    • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Northwestern University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talmage Raine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Raine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

