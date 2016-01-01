See All Family Doctors in Anchorage, AK
Family Medicine
Dr. Talmadge Crowe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Crowe works at 9150 Jewell Lake Rd Ste B in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    9150 Jewell Lake Rd Ste B
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Talmadge Crowe, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1942319611
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    St Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Medical Branch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talmadge Crowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowe works at 9150 Jewell Lake Rd Ste B in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Crowe’s profile.

    Dr. Crowe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

