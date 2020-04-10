Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St.1344 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions
MUSC Health Primary Care Elgin2689 HIGHWAY 1 S, Elgin, SC 29045 Directions
MUSC Health Primary Care Lugoff710 DEWITT DR, Lugoff, SC 29078 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This Lady provides more than just expected patient care. She truly cares about ALL of her patients as well as her staff. I would never leave her for “SHES THE BEST” , also her staff. If you need and want the best care available to you, go see her!!
About Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1053363887
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
