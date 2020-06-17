See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Tallat Fahim, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (14)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Tallat Fahim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. 

Dr. Fahim works at Group Hlth Bellevue Ct Orthpdcs in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Bellevue Medical Center
    11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Tallat Fahim, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1306029624
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fahim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahim works at Group Hlth Bellevue Ct Orthpdcs in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fahim’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

