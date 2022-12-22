Overview

Dr. Tali Rombro, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Rombro works at Omega Women's Care in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Atrophic Vaginitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.