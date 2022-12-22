Dr. Tali Rombro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rombro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- FL
- Coral Springs
- Dr. Tali Rombro, DO
Dr. Tali Rombro, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tali Rombro, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Rombro works at
Locations
-
1
Omega Women's Care5695 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (754) 280-0616
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Amniocentesis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat C-Section
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Oophorectomy
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Amenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Bartholin's Cyst
- View other providers who treat Birth
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Infections
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Childbirth
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Dilation and Curettage
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endocervical Curettage
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Ablation
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Estrogen Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Family Planning Services
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Female Pelvic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fetal Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gestational Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Gynecological Examination
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Infertility
- View other providers who treat Infertility Treatment
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obstetric Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Tumor
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Care, Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Sexual Desire Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sympathectomy
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation
- View other providers who treat Urinary Urgency
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Uterine Polyp
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Dryness
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginismus
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Lesion
- View other providers who treat Vulvitis
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rombro?
I always receive great treatment from Dr. Rombro and her staff when I go for my annual exams. My questions are always answered and Dr. Rombro always guides me on the best path for care.
About Dr. Tali Rombro, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124246061
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rombro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rombro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rombro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rombro works at
Dr. Rombro has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Atrophic Vaginitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rombro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rombro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rombro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rombro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rombro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.