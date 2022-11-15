See All Interventional Cardiologists in Hartford, CT
Interventional Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Talhat Azemi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Azemi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-5083
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Salem Route 82 Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-0023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Treatment frequency



Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2022
    He saved my life, and i am forever grateful
    robert — Nov 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Talhat Azemi, MD
    About Dr. Talhat Azemi, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    English, Albanian
    • English, Albanian
    Languages Spoken
    1942407853
    • 1942407853
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Cardiovascular Disease
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talhat Azemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azemi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azemi has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Azemi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

