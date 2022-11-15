Dr. Talhat Azemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talhat Azemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Talhat Azemi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Azemi works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5083Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Route 82 Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-0023
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azemi?
He saved my life, and i am forever grateful
About Dr. Talhat Azemi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Albanian
- 1942407853
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azemi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azemi works at
Dr. Azemi has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azemi speaks Albanian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Azemi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.