Dr. Masood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talha Masood, DO
Overview
Dr. Talha Masood, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Masood works at
Locations
1
Carenow Urgent Care - Cypress9110 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 746-4944
2
CareNow Urgent Care-Woodlands West10422 RESEARCH FOREST DR, Magnolia, TX 77354 Directions (832) 702-7699
3
Medspring1403 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 260-0640
4
Carenow Urgent Care - East Pearland2907 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581 Directions (281) 925-1970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Talha Masood, DO
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1104208909
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masood works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Masood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.