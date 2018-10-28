Dr. Talha Idrees, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idrees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talha Idrees, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Talha Idrees, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Idrees works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Care Associates9450 S Saginaw Rd Ste E, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 428-6227Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Idrees takes excellent care of my Grandma. He takes the time to thoroughly explain her medical condition and answer any questions. When he speaks with my Grandma, I can tell that he truly cares. He is trustworthy and I feel he is doing what is right. We would both recommend Dr. Idrees and have as a top pick for cardiology care.
About Dr. Talha Idrees, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1962634592
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Garden City Hosp
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Eastern Michigan University
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Idrees has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Idrees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Idrees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Idrees works at
Dr. Idrees has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Idrees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Idrees. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idrees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idrees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idrees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.