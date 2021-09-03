Dr. Talene Yacoubian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yacoubian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talene Yacoubian, MD
Dr. Talene Yacoubian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East.
The Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8986Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 1720 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-0683
Diagnostic Metabolic Laboratory1720 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-0683
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She’s top notch ! She made me feel like I mattered in the moment, not rushed.
About Dr. Talene Yacoubian, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952369704
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Yacoubian has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yacoubian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
