Dr. Talat Tayyaba, MD
Overview
Dr. Talat Tayyaba, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences, Ntr University Of Health Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Tayyaba works at
Locations
Texas Psychiatry Associates PA3417 Spectrum Blvd Ste 200, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 478-0322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Talat Tayyaba, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1467541664
Education & Certifications
- Deccan College Of Medical Sciences, Ntr University Of Health Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tayyaba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tayyaba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tayyaba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tayyaba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tayyaba.
