Overview

Dr. Talat Kheshgi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Kheshgi works at Rheumatology Associates Lab-Plano in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.