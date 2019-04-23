Dr. Talat Ghaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talat Ghaus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Talat Ghaus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ghaus works at
Locations
Success TMS - Chicago4753 N Broadway St Ste 1025, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (561) 794-4268
Success TMS - Chicago455 S Roselle Rd Ste 109, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (561) 794-4269
Success TMS - Hinsdale15 Spinning Wheel Rd Ste 212, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (561) 794-4270
83rd Professional Group LLC6723 Kingery Hwy, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Directions (630) 389-4984
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I don't even know why anyone would say anything bad about dr. Ghaus. She is by far the best psychiatrist I have had. She goes above and beyond to help a person out. Even if you call her outside her office hours, she will respond to you. She is consistently there for you and has sincerely shown genuine concern for me and my family. I can't imagine where my kids and I would be without her constant support and mental health services.
About Dr. Talat Ghaus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaus speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.