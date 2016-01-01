Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook University Medical Center
Dr. Tatarian works at
Locations
1
Jefferson Surgical Associates1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
2
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
3
Jefferson Surgical Associates1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1770849440
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatarian.
