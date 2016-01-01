See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (127)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook University Medical Center

Dr. Tatarian works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Surgical Associates
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Surgical Associates
    1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 127 ratings
Patient Ratings (127)
5 Star
(104)
4 Star
(17)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD

  • Bariatric Surgery
  • English
  • 1770849440
Education & Certifications

  • Stony Brook University Medical Center
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Talar Tatarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tatarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tatarian works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tatarian’s profile.

127 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatarian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

