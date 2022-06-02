See All Plastic Surgeons in Arlington, VA
Dr. Talal Munasifi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Talal Munasifi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Munasifi works at Advanced Plastic Surgery Center in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Advanced Plastic Surgery Center
    1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 380, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 841-0399
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Age Spots
Aging Face
Treatment frequency



Freckle Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Talal Munasifi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    51 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1730111212
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Internship
    University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talal Munasifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munasifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munasifi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munasifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munasifi works at Advanced Plastic Surgery Center in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Munasifi’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Munasifi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munasifi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munasifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munasifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

