Dr. Talal Faris, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (69)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Talal Faris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Faris works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Hudson, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrinology Ctr Pl
    7414 Community Ct, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 868-3200
    Diabetes Thyroid and Endocrinology Center Pl
    1815 Health Care Dr Bldg 5, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 868-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Nov 27, 2022
    Had him for my thyroid issues. Good
    Sterling Orr — Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. Talal Faris, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1598767634
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ky Coll Med
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hosp
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Damascus Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
