Overview

Dr. Talal Faris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Faris works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Hudson, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.