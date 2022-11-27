Dr. Faris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talal Faris, MD
Overview
Dr. Talal Faris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Faris works at
Locations
-
1
Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrinology Ctr Pl7414 Community Ct, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 868-3200
-
2
Diabetes Thyroid and Endocrinology Center Pl1815 Health Care Dr Bldg 5, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 868-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had him for my thyroid issues. Good
About Dr. Talal Faris, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1598767634
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Coll Med
- St Barnabas Hosp
- St Barnabas Hosp
- Damascus Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
