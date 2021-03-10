Dr. Tala Kassm, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tala Kassm, DO
Overview
Dr. Tala Kassm, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Kassm works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
-
4
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassm?
I saw Dr Kassm for a combination routine eye exam and cataract assessment. She was on-time, professional, friendly. and thorough. Rather than treat me as "the patient," she treated me as a member of a team working to do what is best for my eyes and me. What more could I ask for? This is my first experience with her, but if first impressions count, I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Tala Kassm, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Female
- 1760800916
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassm accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kassm using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kassm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassm works at
Dr. Kassm has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.