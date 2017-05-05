Dr. Tal Weinberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tal Weinberger, MD
Dr. Tal Weinberger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Weinberger works at
Locations
Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior33 S 9th St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was extremely impressed by Dr. Weinberger. She is smart, knowledgeable and very thorough. She asked the right questions from every angle possible in order to make sure she really understands and diagnose right. She spent with us over the time and made any effort possible to be on target and helpful. I highly recommend her! Also her secretary Denise is very nice and wonderful to work with. I found it a very positive experience. Was worth it to come from far...
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1194764696
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Psychiatry
Dr. Weinberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.