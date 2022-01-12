Dr. Tal Roudner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roudner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tal Roudner, MD
Overview
Dr. Tal Roudner, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
Dr. Roudner works at
Locations
Roudner Leonard MD550 Biltmore Way Ste 890, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 443-3531
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery with Dr. Tal Roudner on 11/1/2021. If you want the short version of my review, Dr. Tal is nothing short of incredible. He was not the only surgeon I had made consultation appointments with. Some of them I had seen already, the rest I did not need to see.. because once I met with him I knew he was the one. He was extremely professional. He was very straightforward and informative. And he was the only surgeon I actually felt was listening to everything I was saying. Throughout the process I always felt safe and comfortable. I was beyond happy with my results and my surgery truly changed my life. Because of him I can look myself in the mirror for the first time in years. He is an excellent surgery and person. I would and have highly recommend Dr. Tal for your surgery needs.
About Dr. Tal Roudner, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1427264944
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roudner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roudner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roudner has seen patients for Breast Ptosis and Breast Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roudner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roudner speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roudner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roudner.
