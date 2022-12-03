Overview

Dr. Tal Raviv, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Raviv works at Eye Center of New York, PLLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.