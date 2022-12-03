Dr. Tal Raviv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raviv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tal Raviv, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tal Raviv, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Eye Center of New York, PLLC30 E 60th St Ste 2002, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 889-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Dr. Raviv is a miracle-worker. The gift of sight is not eternal, but Dr. Raviv can restore it. A real life-changer. Thank-you Dr. Raviv, I can see again.
About Dr. Tal Raviv, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1558366682
- Rush University
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Raviv has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raviv accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raviv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raviv has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raviv on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raviv speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Raviv. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raviv.
