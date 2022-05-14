Dr. Tal Raphaeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphaeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tal Raphaeli, MD
Overview
Dr. Tal Raphaeli, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch|Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Locations
Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - Humble18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 550, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 805-3514
Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste G-3, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3516
Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - The Vintage20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 203, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4212
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Took his time to relate to me in great detail all aspects of my recent surgery and post surgery. He is articulate, friendly, and has a good sense of humor. He is an excellent surgeon and I am grateful to have been his patient. I highly recommend Dr. Raphaeli.
About Dr. Tal Raphaeli, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Colon and Rectal Clinic
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch|Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Raphaeli has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raphaeli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphaeli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphaeli.
