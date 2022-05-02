Overview

Dr. Tal Mednick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Mednick works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in West Islip, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.