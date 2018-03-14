See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Pediatric Cardiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tal Gospin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Gospin works at Pediatric Cardiology Care in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Pediatric Cardiology Care
    4130 Bellaire Blvd Ste 206, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3929
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Pediatric Cardiology Care
    711 W Bay Area Blvd Ste 625, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3980
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Murmur
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Murmur

Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Fetal Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Fetal Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 14, 2018
    Great clinical experience and wonderful staff
    Hanan hussein in League city tx — Mar 14, 2018
    About Dr. Tal Gospin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992959142
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
    Residency
    • Morgan Stanley Children's Hosp Of New York Presbyterian
    Internship
    • Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
    Medical Education

