Overview

Dr. Tal David, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. David works at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.