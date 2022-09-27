See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Tal David, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tal David, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. David works at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Synergy Orthopedic Specialists Medical Group
    4910 Directors Pl Ste 350, San Diego, CA 92121 (858) 571-9500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 27, 2022
    Dr David repaired my torn meniscus and cleaned up cartilage. This issue had gone on for many years. Seen numerous other doctors. I was highly recommended to Dr David and now I know why. He is absolutely a master. Excellent communication and skill. Thank goodness I found such a stellar surgeon. Don’t wait like I had. Here’s your doctor. No reason to put off treatment.
    Lisa Gregory — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Tal David, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1629092473
    Education & Certifications

    Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    La State University School Of Med
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tal David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. David has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. David works at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. David’s profile.

    Dr. David has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

