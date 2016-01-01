Overview

Dr. Takki Momin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Momin works at Emory at Decatur Vascular Surgery in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.