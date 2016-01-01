Dr. Takki Momin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Takki Momin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Takki Momin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
1
Emory at Decatur Vascular Surgery2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 512, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (470) 223-4707
2
East Metro Womens Specialists PC5910 Hillandale Dr Ste 205, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (470) 223-4707
3
Emory At Decatur Colon & Rectal Surgery - Snellville Office2220 Wisteria Dr Ste 210, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (470) 223-4707
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1356525448
- Georgetown Univ
- Emory University
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- The Georgia Institute of Technology
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
