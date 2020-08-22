Dr. Tsuda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takeshi Tsuda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Takeshi Tsuda, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hosp Philadelphia-U Penn
Dr. Tsuda works at
Locations
Nemours Cardiac Center1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5345
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Very informative and reassuring. I appreciate the clarity he gave us at the appointment. They were many things I was confused about.
About Dr. Takeshi Tsuda, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Japanese
- 1750473500
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp Philadelphia-U Penn
- Hershey Med Ctr
