Dr. Takeki Suzuki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Takeki Suzuki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, IU Health University Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Suzuki works at
Locations
-
1
University Heart2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 815-0438Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Krannert Institute of Cardiology1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-0114
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Takeki Suzuki, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780747709
Education & Certifications
- TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suzuki has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suzuki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
