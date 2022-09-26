Dr. Takanori Fukushima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukushima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Takanori Fukushima, MD
Dr. Takanori Fukushima, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Fukushima works at
Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic5838 Six Forks Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 785-3400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Duke University Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
After an ER doctor accidentally found a tumor deep inside my brain, they referred me to Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic. Thankfully the tumor was benign and slow growing. Due to the location of the brain tumor, I was referred to Dr. Takanori Fukushima who is a world renowned brain surgeon and teacher specializing in many different types of brain tumors. Given his knowledge and years of experience, I was positive and very confident Dr. Fukushima was the only surgeon to remove the tumor. He is very kind and caring and healing his patients is a priority. I will always be grateful to Dr. Fukushima and the talented doctors and staff at Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Japanese
- 1073587184
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
