Dr. Takanori Fukushima, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Takanori Fukushima, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn

Dr. Fukushima works at Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic
    5838 Six Forks Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 785-3400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Pituitary Tumor
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery

Treatment frequency



Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Takanori Fukushima, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1073587184
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency

