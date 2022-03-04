Overview

Dr. Takahiro Otsuka, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yamanashi Med College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Otsuka works at LLU Internal Med/Endocrinology in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.