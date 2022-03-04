Dr. Takahiro Otsuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otsuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Takahiro Otsuka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Takahiro Otsuka, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yamanashi Med College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
LLU Internal Med/Endocrinology11370 Anderson St Ste 3400, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2838
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
WONDERFUL DR. HARD TO SCHEDULE SINCE HE SPENDS MORE TIME IN VICTORVIL'S OFFICE THAN IN LOMA LINDA. VERY PATIENT AND KNOWLEDGEABLE. WE WISH HE SPENDS MORE TIME AT THE LOMA LINDA OFFICE.
About Dr. Takahiro Otsuka, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1790895803
- Yamanashi Med College
Dr. Otsuka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otsuka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otsuka has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otsuka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Otsuka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otsuka.
