Overview

Dr. Tak Kwan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Kwan works at Chinatown Cardiology, P.C. in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.