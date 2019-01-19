Dr. Tak Kwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tak Kwan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tak Kwan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Kwan works at
Locations
-
1
Chinatown Cardiology PC139 Centre St Ste 307, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 334-8463Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.4620 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (212) 334-3507Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.500 Brightwater Ct Ste 4LB, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 942-4388
-
4
Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.1670 E 17th St Ste 2A, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 942-4399
-
5
Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.4235 Main St Ste 3M, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 886-3723
-
6
Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.1865 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10031 Directions (212) 334-3507
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Travelers
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwan?
I had my rca cto (completely blocked) and lad 70-80 , lcx 90-80 .in 2 months those were stents by dr Tak Kwan MD.i want to thank you from bottom of my heart for everything what you have done to me . Dr Tak Kwan MD is amazing doctor , incredible, super human doctor . May God bless you doctor . You are the best of the best. Your patient Jay Gozali.
About Dr. Tak Kwan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1639130925
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwan works at
Dr. Kwan has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwan speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.