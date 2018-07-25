Dr. Tajul Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tajul Chowdhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tajul Chowdhury, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgery Center for Intrventional Pain2637 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 631-9041
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhury?
I don't care what anyone says. Been patient for more than 8 years. Not every office is perfect. The staff is wonderful, can be strict on their policies on medications, but who wouldn't due to all the changes. OVER ALL VERY SATISFIED
About Dr. Tajul Chowdhury, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1982648291
Education & Certifications
- RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chowdhury speaks Bengali.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.