Dr. Tajinderpal Saraon, MD

Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tajinderpal Saraon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Saraon works at Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Burien, WA, New York, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Francis
    34509 9th Ave S Ste 304, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 939-1230
  2. 2
    Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 835-7400
  3. 3
    Tibor Moskovits
    530 1st Ave Ste 9N, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-0119
  4. 4
    Physician Office
    6740 4th Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-0119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Angina
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2019
    Dr Tony was my doctor for AFIB and CHF back in Seattle, WA before going back to New York. He is still missed. I have never met a doctor who cared like him. Always taking the time to listen and understand your situation. I can honestly say without this Dr I would not be here today. His knowledge of Medicine, willingness to work with other specialist and find the right cure for he individual is unsurpassed. If you are looking for a Cardiologist this is the man you want on your team.
    — May 24, 2019
    About Dr. Tajinderpal Saraon, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1235312331
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
    • University of British Columbia
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tajinderpal Saraon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saraon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saraon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saraon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saraon has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saraon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saraon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saraon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saraon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saraon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

