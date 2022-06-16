Dr. Tajdip Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tajdip Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Tajdip Sandhu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They graduated from University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Locations
-
1
Tajdip Sandhu10494 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
Dr. Sandhu reviewed my x-rays and MRI with addressing my issues with solutions that could help my back issues.
About Dr. Tajdip Sandhu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1144663949
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital - Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Keck-Lac Usc Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.