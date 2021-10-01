Overview

Dr. Tajammul Ehsan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They completed their residency with St Louis University School Of Med



Dr. Ehsan works at Dulles Neurology Clinic in Herndon, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.