Dr. Tajammul Ehsan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tajammul Ehsan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They completed their residency with St Louis University School Of Med
Dr. Ehsan works at
Locations
Herndon722 Grant St Ste F, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 787-7638
Access Medicine and Nephrology Associates LLC8622 Lee Hwy Ste C, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 787-7638
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ehsan is truly amazing and takes the time to listen before jumping to any conclusion or prescribing a medicine. In my very rare condition, he diagnosed it as precisely as possible and prepared a very effective treatment plan. I wish I could say the same thing about his practice (Dulles Neurology) and the other partner doctor who I had to see today in Dr. Ehsan's absence! His practice has been doing an extremely poor job letting patients know why Dr. Ehsan is on what seems to be an extended leave and when he might return. It's not easy to switch neurologists and it's certainly not easy to find someone like him. There are real consequences when you keep patients waiting indefinitely in the dark and the practice doesn't have that kind of conscience! 6 out of 5 stars for Dr Ehsan but -1 out of 5 stars for Dulles Neurology and the partner doctor! Hope you return soon.
About Dr. Tajammul Ehsan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehsan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehsan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ehsan has seen patients for Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehsan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ehsan speaks Hindi.
