Dr. Tajammal Gilani, MD

Pediatrics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tajammal Gilani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Lutheran Med Center

Dr. Gilani works at Gilani Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gilani Medical Services PC
    5721 5th Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 439-1114

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tajammal Gilani, MD

    Pediatrics
    English, Spanish
    1841363579
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Lutheran Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tajammal Gilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilani works at Gilani Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gilani’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

