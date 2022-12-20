Dr. Taiwo Ngwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taiwo Ngwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Taiwo Ngwa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Ngwa works at
Locations
Methodist Hospital6500 EXCELSIOR BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3246
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital15800 95th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 993-3240
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (952) 993-3246
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ngwa spent a lot of time with me both in person and over the phone. He seemed to genuinely care about me and explained ways in which I could cut back on my medications based on lifestyle and eating habits, which I appreciated. He went over my diet with me and explained improvements I could make to help my illness. I found Dr Ngwa to be knowledgeable, kind, and extremely caring.
About Dr. Taiwo Ngwa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1619262110
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngwa has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.