Overview

Dr. Taiseer Shatara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Shatara works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.