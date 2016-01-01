Overview

Dr. Taimur Zaman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Zaman works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology in West Berlin, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

