Dr. Taimoor Hashim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Taimoor Hashim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Crenshaw Community Hospital and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Hashim works at
Southeastern Cardiology Consultants2055 E South Blvd Ste 403, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 613-0807
Jackson General Surgery101 Hospital Dr, Luverne, AL 36049 Directions (334) 613-0807
Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital - Pulmonology933 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-7787
- 4 645 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste 206, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 613-0807
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Crenshaw Community Hospital
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Dr. Hashim explained everything to me very clearly. He was very pleasant and extremely thorough. I felt that he was very interested in helping me. I would rate my experience as excellent.
About Dr. Taimoor Hashim, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
