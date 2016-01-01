Overview

Dr. Tailun Zhao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Zhao works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Uniontown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.