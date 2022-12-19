Dr. Taijun Zhao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taijun Zhao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taijun Zhao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Newman Regional Health and Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Zhao works at
Locations
-
1
Cotton O'neil Lab901 SW Garfield Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Newman Regional Health
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhao?
My husband and I had a great experience he was nice and explained everything so we could understand
About Dr. Taijun Zhao, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1033293410
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhao works at
Dr. Zhao has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhao speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.