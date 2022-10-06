Overview

Dr. Taidine Lopes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Med and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Lopes works at SMG Multispecialty Clinic in Quincy, MA with other offices in Watertown, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.