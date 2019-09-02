Overview

Dr. Tai Chung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East.



Dr. Chung works at CHUNG TAI Q MD OFFICE in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.