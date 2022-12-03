Dr. Tahl Colen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tahl Colen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tahl Colen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with California Ear Institute
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights300 Cadman Plz W Ste 1301, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 208-4449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was very satisfied with the staff and service rendered.
About Dr. Tahl Colen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- California Ear Institute
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Colen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Perforated Eardrum and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Colen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colen.
