Overview

Dr. Tahira Scholle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Scholle works at The Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.