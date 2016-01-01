Dr. Tahira Scholle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tahira Scholle, MD
Overview
Dr. Tahira Scholle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Scholle works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Hospital6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Quest Diagnostics1977 Butler Blvd # E6200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tahira Scholle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Scholle works at
Dr. Scholle has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts
