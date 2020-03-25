Overview

Dr. Tahira Alves, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alves works at San Antonio Kidney in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.